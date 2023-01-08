Union Min to visit South West Garo Hills district in Meghalaya on Jan 9-10

New Delhi, Jan 8: Union Minister for Fisheries Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala will be on a two-day visit from January 9-10 to the South West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya, which lies at the border of Bangladesh.

It is for the first time that a Union Cabinet Minister will be visiting this border area, an official statement said.

As per the schedule, the minister on January 9 will chair a review meeting of different flagship schemes of the central government in Ampati, South West Garo Hills, alongside government officials and stakeholders.

On January 10, Rupala will interact with Self Help Groups (SHG) for women, dairy farmers and fisheries entrepreneurs of the region.

He will also be visiting Bangladesh border haat to interact with border area communities, the statement added.