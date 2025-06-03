Union Home Secretary reviews IDP relief, Indo-Myanmar border fencing in Manipur

Imphal, Jun 3: Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan called on Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to review key issues concerning the state and the overall law and order scenario, on Monday.

According to an official statement, the meeting focused on the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts for internally displaced people (IDPs), particularly those affected by the recent ethnic unrest in both the hill and valley regions.

A detailed assessment was made of the current facilities, the progress of rehabilitation, and long-term plans for permanent resettlement.

The review also included deliberations on the status of border fencing and the prevailing security situation. The maintenance of public order and the pace of development initiatives were key areas of discussion.

The meeting was attended by Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director Tapan Kumar Deka, the Manipur Chief Secretary, Security Advisor to the Manipur government, and other senior officials.

Later in the day, the Union Home Secretary and the IB Director visited relief camps in Churachandpur.

The officials interacted with IDPs, inspected infrastructure and relief materials, and listened to the concerns of caretakers. They assured continued government support to those affected.

In a bid to enhance support for women and children in the camps, Govind Mohan inaugurated a crèche facility and a women's tailoring programme at the Dorcas Veng camp. At the Sadhbhavna Mandap relief camp in Tuibong, he inaugurated a crèche-cum-children’s library.

Recognising academic achievement among displaced students, the Union Home Secretary felicitated 15 students who cleared their HSLC and senior secondary exams—five from Dorcas Veng and ten from Sadhbhavna Mandap—and presented them with certificates of appreciation.