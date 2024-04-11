Union Home Minister Amit Shah likely to visit Manipur on April 14

Guwahati, Apr 11: With elections just a week away, Union Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Manipur on April 14 to further intensify the ongoing Lok Sabha election campaign in the north-eastern state.

According to reports, Amit Shah will address a rally in Manipur on April 14 at the Hapta Kangjeibung ground in Imphal.



The detailed schedule of Shah’s visit to the state is yet to be finalised.



It may be mentioned that, due to the ongoing ethnic strife, no political party has organised any election rally in Manipur.

