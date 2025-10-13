Union Health Ministry ranks Meghalaya second in India for palliative care excellence

Shillong, Oct 13: Meghalaya’s palliative care services have been ranked second in India for outstanding performance under the National Programme for Palliative Care (NPPC).

The recognition was conferred by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare during the World Hospice and Palliative Care Day 2025 celebration held at the Bagchi-Karunashraya Palliative Care Centre in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Saturday.

The award honours Meghalaya’s exemplary initiatives and best practices in delivering compassionate, high-quality palliative care.

In a statement, the state health department credited the achievement to its steadfast commitment to patient-centred service.

“This milestone is the result of tireless teamwork by district health teams, healthcare professionals, and community health workers across Meghalaya. Their collective dedication has helped position the state as a national model for effective and humane palliative care delivery,” officials said.









