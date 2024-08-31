Union health ministry constantly monitoring Manipur's Monkey Pox readiness: State health Minister

Imphal, Aug 31: Manipur Health Minister Dr. Sapam Ranjan announced on Friday that while there are currently no cases of Monkey Pox in Manipur, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is actively monitoring the situation in the state.

“The World Health Organisation has discussed Monkey Pox, but fortunately, there are no reported cases in our state or country at the moment. The Ministry has been in regular contact with us to ensure we are prepared,” Dr. Ranjan said.

He highlighted that a robust healthcare system is in place to manage any eventuality.

Dr. Ranjan noted that meetings with senior state officials have been held to guarantee readiness, and manpower has been deployed at airports and other key locations as a precautionary measure.

“Our healthcare system is robust, and the government is attentive to global health concerns. I urge everyone to remain calm and not panic. While there are cases globally, Monkey Pox has not yet reached our state or country,” Dr. Ranjan reassured the press.

Regarding the nature of Monkey Pox, Dr. Ranjan explained, “It is not as infectious as Covid-19. We need to be cautious about certain symptoms and the transmission of the infection through fluids.”

The Health Minister further emphasised that the state is adhering to all guidelines and protocols provided by the Union Ministry.

“As per the protocol from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, we are following all necessary guidelines to address the situation,” Dr. Ranjan concluded.