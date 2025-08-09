Union Cabinet approves Rs 4,250-Cr special package for Assam & Tripura

New Delhi, Aug 9: The Union Cabinet on Friday approved an amount of Rs 4,250 crore as special development package for Assam and Tripura.

In a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet gave its nod to four new components under the existing Central Sector Scheme of Special Development Packages (SDPs) for the benefit of the two northeastern states.

The overall outlay of the four components will be Rs 7,250 crore, of which Rs 4,250 crore will be provided under the existing Central Sector Scheme of Special Development Packages for Assam (Rs 4000 crore) and Tripura (Rs 250 crore).

The remaining Rs 3,000 crore will be contributed by the Assam Government from its resources.

Under the package, Rs 500 crore has been allocated for the development of infrastructure in Adivasi-inhabited areas of Assam as per the memorandum of settlement (MoS) signed by the Centre and Assam Government with the Adivasi groups of the State.

An amount of Rs 500 crore was approved for the development of infrastructure in the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) area as per the tripartite MoS signed with the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) and Dimasa People’s Supreme Council (DPSC).

Similarly, Rs 3,000 crore has been approved for development of infrastructure in Assam as per the MoS signed with the ULFA.

On the other hand, Rs 250 crore has been approved for development of tribals in Tripura as per the MoS signed with the National Liberation Front of Twipra (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF).

Out of Rs 4,250 crore, an outlay of Rs 4,000 crore for a period of five years from financial year 2025-26 to 2029-30 is for three components of Assam and an outlay of Rs 250 crore for a period of four years from financial year 2025-26 to 2028-29 is for one component of Tripura.

Under the package, several infrastructure projects including road connectivity, development of education facilities and skill development facilities, development of health facilities including Adivasi medicine research centres, promotion of sports including sports training institutions, and preserving Adivasi culture including establishment of cultural research centres will be undertaken.

Lakhs of people from the Adivasi and Dimasa communities of Assam, people residing in various other districts of Assam and tribal communities of Tripura are likely to be benefited from this package.









By

A Correspondent