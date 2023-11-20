Unidentified flying object sighted at Manipur, disrupts flight services

Guwahati, Nov 20: Flight services were disrupted at Manipur’s Imphal International Airport on Sunday afternoon following the sighting of an unidentified flying object (UFO).

As per reports, while some flights were diverted, others were delayed due to the sighting of the UFO. The services were later normalised after three hours.

In a statement issued by Airport Director Chipemmi Keishing, it was stated that two flights were diverted and three departing flights were delayed due to the sighting of the UFO. “Flight operations commence after receipt of clearance from the competent authority,” it added.

An Air Traffic Control (ATC) official reported receiving a 2:30 p.m. message from the CISF about a UFO near the airport. The UFO, visible to the naked eye, moved westwards of the airfield until 4 pm.

Meanwhile, Indigo flights, initially instructed to "hold overhead," were diverted to Guwahati after 25 minutes and the delayed flights departed from Imphal airport around three hours late after receiving clearance.

The Indian Air Force Eastern Command at Shillong was also informed about the incident.

Given Manipur's proximity to Nagaland, Mizoram, and Assam, and its international border with Myanmar to the east, there is heightened concern. Relevant authorities are closely examining the matter.