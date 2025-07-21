‘Unfit for learning’: Garo Hills school missing roof, overrun by grass

Kharkutta, July 21: In yet another example of a crumbling education system in remote areas, the Achik State People’s Front (ASPF) – Kharkutta, North Garo Hills (NGH), has flagged the dire condition of Nachirongdik Ad-Hoc LP School, which continues to function despite being virtually uninhabitable.

In a complaint to the District Mission Coordinator (DMC) of NGH, the civil society organisation (CSO) has sought urgent intervention to rebuild the school, at least to a state where it can safely accommodate children.

“The entire structure is missing its roof, and grass is growing inside the classrooms. There is no way learning can happen in such inhumane conditions. More than half the academic year is lost due to the rains, and even during dry weather, students suffer under the scorching sun with only the sky above them,” said ASPF unit president Stephen Marak.

The ASPF team visited the school on July 17.

According to locals, the school building lost its roof during a cyclonic storm last year. Since then, classes have been held inside a cramped village community hall. Despite having only 56 households, the village school serves over 50 students, with just two teachers managing classes.

The school’s remote location adds to its significance – only motorcycles, scooters, or four-wheel drives can access the area, and the nearest school is several kilometres away. The village also has an Upper Primary (UP) School.

Villagers claim they have repeatedly sought help from the local MLA, Rupert Momin, and the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, but no action has been taken so far.

“As concerned residents, we are deeply disappointed by the apathy. The school is a symbol of pride for our village, and its current state is a blow to our dignity,” added Marak.

- By Biplab Kr Dey