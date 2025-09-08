UNESCO plans digital food atlas to map Meghalaya’s tribal & cosmopolitan cuisines

Shillong, Sept 8: UNESCO has expressed interest in developing a food atlas of Meghalaya, a project that will highlight its unique tribal cuisine and the cosmopolitan nature of its capital, Shillong. According to Fredrick Roy Kharkongor, Principal Secretary of Arts and Culture, the UNESCO International Food Atlas and Digital Platform is an upcoming project.

“Shillong has a unique, diverse population, which brings a variety of cuisines from different communities. This variety, combined with the traditional cuisine of the State’s native population, creates a unique culinary scene,” he said during a food festival.

The project aims to reinforce the value of foodways - the cultural, social, and economic practices related to the production and consumption of food - as living heritage. This initiative is intended to contribute to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

A UNESCO statement noted that “foodways are closely linked to many aspects of socio-economic development and cultural life,” including farming, fishing, rituals, traditional skills, and sustainable food production.

The project also seeks to create new knowledge and develop interactive tools to document and safeguard foodways for future generations.