Under Shillong’s starry skies, Bryan Adams strikes a chord across generations

Shillong, Dec 11: It was truly a night to remember as more than 40,000 fans from across the Northeast and beyond gathered at Shillong’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to witness a historic moment — the legendary Canadian rock icon Bryan Adams performing live under the starry skies of Meghalaya. As the chilly Shillong winter evening unfolded, Adams’ timeless voice warmed hearts, his energy igniting a bond between the audience and the artiste that felt nothing short of magical.

From the opening chords, the crowd was on its feet, transported through decades of music that has defined generations and an illustrious list of albums. The stadium roared as Adams belted out ‘Summer of 69’, an anthem that had everyone singing along at the top of their lungs, their voices echoing into the winter night. The song’s nostalgic charm connected effortlessly with the audience, young and old alike, as they relived memories tied to its unforgettable lyrics.





Yet. it wasn’t all high-energy anthems. When Adams, often termed as an “adopted son of India” because of his immense popularity in the subcontinent, performed heartfelt ballads like ‘Please Forgive Me’, the mood turned intimate, with fans swaying to the rhythm, waving flashlights, and soaking in the emotion-laden melodies.

Two encores, countless memories

As the evening progressed, the connection between Adams and the audience grew palpable. Feeding off the crowd’s unrelenting enthusiasm, he went beyond the “planned” setlist, performing two encores to honour roaring requests. “That was so wonderful and a kind gesture,” said 55-year-old entrepreneur Rajesh Das, who travelled from Guwahati with his family to attend the concert.

“It was indeed a night to remember,” Das shared, his voice tinged with emotion. “As a listener of Western music, what more could I ask for? Watching Bryan Adams live, performing evergreen numbers, was a dream come true.” Das, who missed opportunities to see Adams live on two prior occasions, didn’t think twice when tickets went on sale.

“The energy of a 65-year-old legend is so inspiring,” he continued. “His music is a connecting point for our generation and beyond. I’m so thankful to the Meghalaya government for hosting such an incredible event right here in the Northeast,” he said.









Photo credit: Ronel Kongkham

For 70-year-old Dilip Mahanta, a retired government officer, the concert was the culmination of years of admiration. “I’ve watched several international stars perform in India, but Bryan Adams is different,” he said. Calling ‘Summer of 69’ an anthem of his life, Mahanta’s joy was evident as he shared, “Watching him perform live was a dream fulfilled.”

Among the crowd were former cricketer Nasir Gul Khan and his wife Farhana Ahmed Khan, who described the evening as a “lifetime moment”. “It was surreal to watch Bryan Adams live. His music is timeless, and this experience will stay with us forever,” Farhana said, visibly moved.

Adams has been travelling to India since 1993-1994 – and is returning for a sixth time with “So Happy It Hurts 2024” tour. Adams’ last trip was in 2018. And for Shillong, this was Adams' maiden concert.

As the night drew to a close, Adams left Shillong with more than just a memorable performance; he left behind an experience, a shared bond of music that transcends borders, generations, and emotions. And for the thousands, who gathered that night - it wasn’t just a concert; it was a celebration of life, love, and the power of music to unite all.