Uncoordinated highway repairs by truckers lead to fuel crunch in Mizoram

Aizawl, Jul 1: Mizoram is staring at a looming fuel crisis as oil tankers and trucks carrying essential commodities remain stranded for the sixth consecutive day due to road repairs on National Highway 306/06 — the state’s vital link with neighbouring Assam.

The Sairang-Kawnpui stretch of the highway, part of NH-306 and NH-6, has been closed since June 26 as members of the Mizoram Tipper Association (MTA), based in Kolasib, began repairing its severely damaged section.

While well-intentioned, the uncoordinated repair work by the truckers' body has halted the movement of fuel tankers and supply vehicles, triggering a shortage of petrol and diesel in the state capital and beyond.

Saizikpuii, Director of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, said that all supplies from other states reached Mizoram through that highway.

She added that following sustained appeals, some tankers and LPG-carrying trucks had been allowed to proceed towards Aizawl on Tuesday, and expressed hope that the shortage would ease in the coming days.

By Tuesday, nearly all petrol pumps in Aizawl had run out of fuel. A few continued operations under a coupon-based system introduced by the state government to manage demand.

While other essential goods have not yet been hit by an acute shortage, concerns remain high.

The highway — often described as Mizoram’s economic lifeline — is the sole route for importing fuel and vital supplies from outside the state.

Adding to the pressure, four civil society organisations — Mizoram Transformation Movement, Centre for Environment and Social Justice, Mizoram First, and Citizen Alliance for Truth and Justice — on Tuesday urged the state government to take swift action.

In a joint statement, they warned that if official repairs were not initiated soon, communities might be forced to step in and fix the highway themselves through voluntary labour.

The poor condition of the road has been a longstanding concern. On Monday, Public Works Department Minister Vanlalhlana clarified that the Khamrang-Kawnpui sector is no longer under the state’s jurisdiction, having been handed over to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in 2020.

Despite this, the state government has spent Rs 200 crore in 2024–25 and an additional Rs 111.74 crore in the current fiscal to patch up the dilapidated stretches, citing NHIDCL’s inaction.

With the monsoon in full swing and no clear timeline for restoration of full traffic movement, residents and businesses across Mizoram remain anxious about the continuity of essential supplies.

PTI