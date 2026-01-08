Unchecked Bangladesh goods flood markets, hurt Arunachal traders: ACCI

Itanagar, Jan 8: The growing influx of products from Bangladesh into Indian markets and the unchecked entry of foreign brands are hurting local traders, MSMEs and indigenous entrepreneurs in Arunachal Pradesh, the Arunachal Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) said on Thursday.

While reiterating its respect for lawful international trade and regional cooperation, the chamber cautioned that unregulated or excessive market penetration is creating unfair competition for local traders, MSMEs and indigenous businesses.

ACCI president Tarh Nachung said in a statement that local traders face significantly higher transportation and operational costs, making it difficult for them to compete with low-priced imported goods.

He warned that the trend threatens local employment and traditional trades, and runs contrary to the national vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” and “Vocal for Local”.

The chamber said the expanding market footprint of such brands is impacting local trade, and that ACCI teams would conduct surprise checks in markets across the state to bring violators to book.

Action may also include recommendations for the cancellation of licences, the statement said.

Underscoring the strategic and economic sensitivity of the Himalayan region, Nachung urged policymakers to adopt a region-specific approach while framing trade and market-access policies.

The chamber also asked distributors of identified foreign brands operating in the state to surrender their licences immediately, while retailers were asked to sell or dispose of existing stocks within a week.

The ACCI placed several demands before the authorities, including regulation of market access for foreign brands in 12 Himalayan states and regions; strict monitoring of quality, pricing and statutory compliance of imported products; policy protection and incentives for local traders and MSMEs; stronger promotion of Indian and local brands; and mandatory consultation with ACCI before granting any trade relaxation.

Stating that its protest is constructive and non-confrontational, the chamber said it does not oppose international trade but seeks fair trade practices and sustainable local economic growth.

PTI