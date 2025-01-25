Uncertainty looms over Mizoram-Assam border talks despite March 31 deadline

Aizawl, Jan 25: The next round of ministerial-level talks between Mizoram and Assam to resolve the long-standing border dispute remains uncertain, despite plans to hold the meeting before March 31 this year.

A senior official from Mizoram's Home Department on Friday disclosed that Assam is yet to respond to queries about the proposed talks, which are scheduled to take place in Guwahati.

"Assam seems to be delaying the process. We proposed official-level discussions to finalise modalities before the ministerial meeting, but there has been no response," said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity. He added that the Mizoram Home Department has sent multiple reminders, but has received no reply so far.

The Home Department is now drafting another piece of communication, urging Assam to expedite the process, the official noted.

During the last ministerial-level meeting held on August 9 last year here, both states had issued a joint statement expressing their commitment to maintaining peace and resolving the border dispute amicably.

The statement also suggested organising joint cultural and sports festivals in border districts to foster harmony, with the first event to be held by January 31, 2025. The statement further affirmed earlier agreements and emphasised the need for detailed discussions at the official level to address unresolved issues.

