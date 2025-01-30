UNC opposes Indo-Myanmar border fencing in Naga ancestral homeland

Imphal, Jan 30: The United Naga Council (UNC), an apex body of the Nagas in Manipur, has issued a fresh directive to the Nagas within the jurisdiction of Chandel Naga People's Organization (CNPO), prohibiting the construction of border fencing within the "Naga ancestral homeland".

The directive follows a notice issued on October 29, 2024, and Resolution No. 2 of the Presidential Council Meeting of the UNC held on November 7, 2024.

The UNC emphasised that no activities relating to the proposed construction of border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border, which they described as an "imaginary artificial boundary", would be tolerated within the Naga ancestral homeland.

The Council has urged its units and subordinate bodies in the affected areas to take unified and firm measures to prevent such activities within their respective jurisdictions, urging them to act decisively and without fear and favour.

In a press release issued by its president on Monday, the UNC reiterated that individuals or organisations found collaborating with implementing agencies for favour, cooperation or providing assistance to the related departments, would face serious consequences in line with the Council's standing resolutions and position.