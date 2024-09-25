Umroi Airport expansion to cost ₹8,000 Cr, Meghalaya cabinet’s decision on land acquisition today

Guwahati, Sept. 25: The expansion of Umroi Airport is estimated to cost around ₹8,000 crores, informed Transport Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar.

Revealing this post a special meeting with representatives of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Dhar, added that the final decision on this would be taken in today's cabinet meeting.

Minister Dhar also added that the expansion aims to facilitate the landing of larger aircraft, such as the A320 and A321, enhancing connectivity for the entire Northeast region.

“The cabinet will deliberate on a proposal for the acquisition of an additional 22 acres for the airport's expansion,” he added.

He detailed the acquisition adding that 16 acres would be required for the expansion, while approximately 6 acres will be designated for a parking bay.

Highlighting the potential for growth, Dhar, however, cautioned that specific issues need to be addressed with the Centre before proceeding with the plan.

“These issues pertain to certain guidelines from the government, and we need exemptions to allow larger aircraft to land at Shillong Airport,” he explained.

The minister also specified that about ₹500 crores would be allocated by the AAI for airport development, while the state government will handle land acquisition.

“Before any airport development can proceed, we require clarification on certain guidelines from the Union government. Only after these guidelines are approved can we advance our expansion plans,” he added.

Furthermore, Dhar stressed that the airport's expansion would make it fully operational and is expected to generate 300 to 400 jobs, both directly and indirectly.