ULFA(I) cadre killed in joint security operation in Arunachal’s Namsai, arms recovered

Itanagar, Oct 22: In a major counter-insurgency success, security forces neutralised a militant belonging to the proscribed United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) — ULFA (I) — during a joint operation in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh on the intervening night of October 21–22, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

According to Defence PRO, Guwahati Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, the operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs indicating the presence of ULFA (I) cadres in the MS-6 area of Namsai district. The operation was carried out jointly by units of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, with coordination support from the Arunachal Pradesh Police.

“During the night, security personnel established contact with suspected insurgents in the forested area of MS-6 in Namsai district. An exchange of fire ensued, following which a thorough search was carried out at first light,” the Defence PRO said.

During the search, the body of one slain ULFA (I) cadre was recovered from the encounter site. He has been identified as Self-Styled (SS) Sergeant Major Iwon Axom, a member of the banned outfit’s armed wing.

Security forces also recovered a rifle, one RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) round, and three rucksacks containing essential items, suggesting that the group might have been operating or transiting through the area with potential plans to carry out subversive activities.

Lt Col Rawat further informed that the operation is still underway, with additional columns of the Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF, and local police being deployed to intensify the search and sanitisation efforts in and around the encounter zone.

“The operation reflects the high level of coordination and readiness among security forces to counter insurgent movements in the region. Further details are being ascertained,” the Defence PRO added.

Namsai district, located along the Assam–Arunachal Pradesh border, has in recent months seen intermittent movement of insurgents attempting to cross over from Assam’s eastern districts. Security agencies believe that ULFA (I) operatives have been using the dense forest cover and riverine terrain along the inter-state boundary as temporary hideouts.

The latest encounter is part of ongoing counter-insurgency operations aimed at tightening the security grid in eastern Arunachal Pradesh and adjoining Assam districts, where ULFA (I) has been attempting to regroup amid sustained pressure from security forces.

Officials said the recovery of the RPG round indicates the possibility of a planned attack or sabotage attempt that was thwarted through timely intervention. Search teams are continuing to comb the nearby areas for other insurgents who may have escaped during the encounter.

The incident marks another setback for the outfit, which has seen several of its members neutralised or apprehended in recent months as part of intensified counter-insurgency drives in the Northeast.

