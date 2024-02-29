ULFA-I refutes claims of involvement in Manipur violence

Guwahati, Feb 29: Following the claim made by Manipur MLA Nemcha Kipgen alleging involvement of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), the banned outfit on Thursday dismissed the reports of providing weapons to attack the Kuki community in Manipur.

In a press release, the ULFA-I said, “The news that is currently circulating is baseless and fabricated. It was just a vial conspiracy of the authorities. The conspiracy has been in force for a long time. To counter the barbaric attack of the aggressive Indians, the kings and rulers of different ethnic groups of this region jointly sacrificed their lives in the battles like Alabai-Saraighat etc. The leadership of ULFA-I and other organizations as well as leaders, officials, members/members knows and the respected legislature needs to be known.”

“In the western-southeast Asia region, there has been a unity in the harmony between the different ethnic groups that have been living for ages. It is natural for them to catch the eye of the authorities. In view of this, the government has been trying since time immemorial to destroy the unity of our WESIA region,” it added.

“Hon’ble MLA, the fire that is burning in Manipur recently is the creation of the colonial Indian government. Such bias will not provide a solution to the conflict, but will only make it easier for the colonial Indians to create differences and conflicts among us. Therefore, I urge you to be unilaterally imaginative and not to spread such false messages in the future for cheap popularity,” it further said.