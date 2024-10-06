Ukhrul violence: 80% of looted arms recovered, focus shifts to restoring peace

Imphal, Oct 6: Eighty percent of the weapons that were snatched from the police by a mob during the violence following a standoff between two villages over a long-standing land dispute in Ukhrul town have been recovered.

Briefing media persons at the Ukhrul Police Station, 84 km from here this afternoon, IGP (Ops) IK Muivah claimed that the remaining weapons would also be recovered within a few days.

Muivah, who has been camping in the hill town since October 2, stated that the conflict has ceased with the deployment of adequate security forces comprising police, Manipur Rifles, Assam Rifles, and CRPF. He also acknowledged the cooperation of the leaders of the two villages concerned in this regard.

The IGP called for consultation and dialogue in restoring peace in Ukhrul.

The Ukhrul Deputy Commissioner, DIG of Assam Rifles, senior Assam Rifles officers, and the SPs of Ukhrul and Kamjong districts were also present during the media briefing.

The confrontation between Hunphun and Hungpung villages turned violent in Ukhrul town on October 2, leading to the deaths of four persons, including Manipur Rifles personnel. As many as 20 others were injured.

During the violence, about 20 weapons, including eight 9 mm pistols, six INSAS rifles, three AK-47 rifles, two 9 mm carbines, and one SLR, were snatched from the Ukhrul Police Station by a mob.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Home Department has extended the ban on the Internet in Ukhrul by two more days, with effect from Saturday.

