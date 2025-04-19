Ukhrul admin issues prohibitory order after clashes broke out following land dispute

Imphal, April 19: The Additional District Magistrate on Thursday imposed a prohibitory order throughout the village jurisdictions of Shangching and Lungreiphung Tang in Ukhrul District, citing concerns over law and order.

This order, issued under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, prohibits any person from leaving their residence or engaging in activities that could disrupt the prevailing law and order. It came into effect at 2:30 PM on April 17 and will remain in force until further notice.

Security personnel, including CRPF men, have been deployed to maintain law and order, police sources confirmed to The Assam Tribune over phone.

The district administration of Ukhrul issued the prohibitory order following a report from the Superintendent of Police, Ukhrul, warning of potential unrest arising from an ongoing land dispute between Shangching Village and Lungreiphung Tang.

The situation escalated on Thursday afternoon when a violent clash broke out over the land dispute, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to five others.

The deceased has been identified as Ramyon RK (36) of Shangching village. The injured persons are Aron RK (36), Joseph RK (54), Peter RK from Shanching village and Rejoice RK (34), and Ningshang RK (60) from Lungreiphung Tang.

The injured were initially provided first aid at the Assam Rifles post at Shangshak. Those critically injured were later shifted to Imphal for further medical treatment. The condition of an injured person undergoing treatment is stated to be critical.

Notably, the decree exempts personnel engaged in maintaining law and order or providing essential services.

Additionally, individuals intending to organize processions for events such as marriages, funerals, or other celebrations within the restricted area must obtain written permission from the district administration or police.

According to the prohibitory order, no procession may commence without prior written authorization.