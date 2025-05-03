Two years since Manipur violence began, over 6000 displaced families await return

Imphal, May 3: As Manipur marks two years since the outbreak of ethnic violence on May 3, 2023, the scars of the conflict remain raw for thousands of displaced residents who continue to live in relief camps or temporary prefabricated homes. The clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities have resulted in over 260 officially recorded deaths, with community-specific estimates suggesting even higher tolls—over 230 Kuki and around 200 Meitei lives lost, including those still missing.

The violence, sparked by a controversial court order to consider extending Scheduled Tribe status to the Meitei community—an idea met with fierce resistance by the Kukis—has led to the displacement of nearly 60,000 people. Homes and villages were destroyed, leaving families to rebuild their lives from scratch while the prospect of returning to their original places remains bleak.

Both communities were forced to flee areas dominated by the other—Kukis left Imphal, while Meiteis vacated regions like Moreh, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi. Even after the imposition of President’s Rule in February 2025, little has changed on the ground. The divide between communities has only deepened, with demands for a separate administration by the Kukis and calls for NRC implementation by the Meiteis further stalling reconciliation efforts.









Soldiers guard a relief camp in Manipur

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from both communities are grappling with psychological trauma and economic insecurity. Many, like S. Min Lun, a former coaching institute owner now staying with relatives in Kangpokpi, and Tompok, once a grocery store owner now living in a prefab unit in Bishnupur, recount stories of loss, anxiety, and uncertainty. “We’ve lost not just our homes but our future,” says Lun.

While NGOs and the government have attempted to impart skills and provide support, many IDPs say the help is sporadic and insufficient. N. Memcha Devi, now in a prefab shelter in Imphal, describes the early months of strong community support slowly giving way to neglect. “We now depend on others for basics—it’s humiliating,” she shares.

Security concerns remain high. Armed groups and their affiliates have reportedly seized control of both communities, pushing political agendas at the expense of peace. A senior central security agency official said that extortion and illegal taxation are rampant, especially in Kuki-majority areas and along key highways. The revival of militant outfits recruiting unemployed youth has only worsened the instability.

Despite crackdowns, arrests, and weapons seizures, arms continue to surface even after a state-led arms surrender drive ended in March. The inability of Meiteis to access religious sites in Kuki-dominated regions adds another layer of pain to the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Both communities are observing May 3 in symbolic ways—Kuki organisations have declared it "Separation Day," while Meitei groups are marking it with varied commemorations. Yet, amid all this, the hope for peace and safe return remains elusive.

For the IDPs, life remains in limbo. Their homes, dreams, and sense of belonging lie in ruins, and the journey to rebuild remains uncertain—shadowed by unresolved conflict and deep-seated mistrust.