Civil groups plan parallel events on May 3 as Manipur conflict enters 3rd year

Imphal, April 29: As Manipur approaches the grim two-year mark of its ongoing ethnic conflict, civil society organisations from both the hill and valley regions have issued parallel calls for public mobilisation on May 3 — each seeking a resolution, but through markedly different paths.

While the valley-based Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has urged people across the state to join a people’s convention for unity and dialogue, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) has declared the day as “Separation Day”, calling it a moment of reflection for the Kuki-Zo community.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, COCOMI President Khuraijam Athouba said that the May-3 convention aims to bring together intellectuals, scholars, and representatives from all communities to collectively chart a roadmap out of the crisis.

“This is not a time for silence. Major decisions are expected to emerge from the convention. We want inclusive representation from every section of society to find common ground,” Athouba stated.

Rejecting President’s Rule as a viable option, Athouba argued that it had failed to improve the law and order situation in both the hills and the valley.

“It merely replaced a popular government without addressing core issues,” he said, adding that the forum would discuss practical, community-driven solutions during the event.

Athouba also criticised the Centre’s alleged double standards in dealing with internal security. Drawing comparisons with Kashmir, he questioned why terror groups infiltrating Manipur from neighbouring countries were being treated “complacently” by the government.

“When it comes to Kashmir, terrorists are dealt with firmly. But when it comes to the Northeast, groups infiltrating from Myanmar seem to be met with a far friendlier attitude. Are these ‘good terrorists’? It reminds one of the US’s past stances on the Taliban,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a move underscoring the deep divide within the state, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) announced it would observe “Separation Day” on May 3 at the Wall of Remembrance in Tuibuong, marking what it calls two years of total separation from the Meitei community.

In a public notice, ITLF said the day will be one of mourning and remembrance for those who lost their lives during the conflict. The event will feature prayers, community reports, speeches by tribal leaders, and a traditional condolence ceremony — Jangnadopna — in honour of the deceased.

Calling it a “day of collective remembrance and unity,” the forum urged widespread participation. “Let us honour the past, strengthen our resolve, and move forward in unity,” the statement read.

With both valley and hill-based groups issuing calls to mobilise on the same day, albeit for different causes, May 3 could become a pivotal moment in Manipur’s long and painful road to peace — or reveal the stark realities of its growing divisions.