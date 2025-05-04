Two US nationals deported from Mizoram for lacking mandatory entry permit

Aizawl, May 4: Two American nationals were deported from Mizoram’s Lengpui Airport on Saturday after they were found without the mandatory Protected Area Permit (PAP), officials confirmed.

Walter Frederick Kuhn and Sharon Clodfelter Kuhn had arrived at Lengpui Airport on May 2 but were detained upon arrival by airport authorities for failing to produce the required PAP — a travel document mandatory for all foreign nationals visiting Mizoram.

The two were subsequently deported to New Delhi from Lengpui Airport on Saturday.

It may be noted that the PAP requirement was reinstated in Mizoram on December 17, 2024, after being suspended for 14 years.

Since its reimplementation, the state government has notified foreign embassies and directed all airlines operating flights to Lengpui to inform passengers about the permit requirement prior to boarding.

Before the reintroduction of PAP, foreign visitors were allowed to enter Mizoram with only a valid Indian visa and were required to report to the Special Branch of the Crime Investigation Department within 24 hours of arrival.

The incident highlights ongoing enforcement of travel protocols in Mizoram - a state that shares sensitive international borders.

It is also worth mentioning that Indian citizens who are not permanent residents of Mizoram are required to obtain an Inner Line Permit (ILP) to visit the State.

The ILP can be issued at the airport upon arrival for an initial seven-day stay, which can be extended with valid sponsorship.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reinstated the Protected Area Regime (PAR) in Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland last year to address security concerns arising from the influx of foreigners from neighbouring countries.

Under this regime, foreign nationals visiting these states must obtain Protected Area Permits (PAPs) in accordance with the Foreigners (Protected Areas) Order of 1958.