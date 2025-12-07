Two suspected smugglers injured as BSF near India-Bangladesh border in Sepahijala

Agartala, Dec 7: Two suspected smugglers were injured when BSF jawans fired rubber bullets at them in Sepahijala district on Saturday, the police said.

The injured persons were admitted to the GB Pant Hospital here, and their condition is stated to be stable, they added.

BSF jawans who were on routine patrolling along the India-Bangladesh border at Putia under the Kalamchoura Police Station, spotted a few youths moving towards the ‘zero line’ with goods to smuggle into Bangladesh, the police said.

“The BSF jawans asked them to stop, but they did not pay heed. Finding no other option, the jawans fired rubber bullets at them,” said the Officer-in-Charge of the Kalamchoura Police Station, Arup Debbarma. He said that the injured were shifted to the GB Pant Hospital, and both of them are out of danger as the jawans used non-lethal weapon.

“It appears both injured persons are minors, but we have to verify their documents to match the claim over age. Investigation is on,” he said, adding that a police team is patrolling at Putia and its adjacent border localities.









– PTI