North East

Two Rafale fighter jets scrambled to search for 'UFO' sighted near Imphal airport

By The Assam Tribune
Two Rafale fighter jets scrambled to search for UFO sighted near Imphal airport
Guwahati, Nov 20: Soon after receiving information regarding the sighting of an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) on Sunday near the Imphal airport, the Indian Air Force (IAF) scrambled its Rafale fighter aircraft in order to search for them.

The incident of the sighting of the UFO took place in Imphal airport at 2:30 pm, following which several flights were diverted while others were delayed.

The aircraft, equipped with advanced sensors, conducted low-altitude flying over the suspected area to search for the UFO but did not find anything.


The Assam Tribune


