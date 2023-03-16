84 years of service to the nation
North East

Two pilots die after Army helicopter crashes in Arunachal

By PTI
Itanagar/Guwahati, Mar 16: Two pilots on board a Cheetah helicopter of the Army were killed when it crashed near Mandala in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday morning, a defence spokesperson said.


The deceased officers have been identified as Lt Colonel VVB Reddy and his co-pilot Major Jayanth A, he said.


Defence spokesperson Lt Colonel Mahendra Rawat said in Guwahati that the helicopter was on an operational sortie from Missamari in Assam’s Sonitpur district to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

