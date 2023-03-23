Two NE journos win Ramnath Goenka Awards for Excellence in Journalism

Guwahati, March 23: The 16th Ramnath Goenka Awards for excellence in journalism under various categories was presented by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday. Two journalist from Northeast were honoured with the prestigious award of journalism.

The Quint's Tridip K Mandal has been awarded in the Uncovering India Invisible (Broadcast Media) 2020 category for his documentary 'Diaries From the Detention Camps of Assam'.

The documentary chronicles the plight of people held at the Goalpara detention camp in Assam on suspicion of being illegal immigrants.

‘Diaries from Detention Camp’ bags the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award. The documentary is a very personal and intimate take on identity, citizenship, migration and how life is inside a detention camp in Assam. @TheQuint pic.twitter.com/eSUAlAYjdd — Tridip K Mandal (@tridipkmandal) March 23, 2023

Meanwhile, Tora Agarwal has been awarded in the Reporting on Arts, Culture and Entertainment, 2020 category for her story titled- How Manipur’s Battlefield Diggers are unearthing stories from World War II.



Thrilled to have won the #RamnathGoenkaAward in the Arts, Culture & Entertainment category for my story on Manipur’s fascinating battlefield diggers! (1/4) pic.twitter.com/pgdRROJsCb — Tora Agarwala (@toramatix) March 23, 2023

A total of 43 winners from 2019 and 2020, who could not be honoured earlier owing to the coronavirus pandemic, were felicitated this year at the event in the national capital.



Addressing the event, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) applauded the profession of journalism and said, 'I am tremendously impressed by the depth and breadth of the reportage that journalists in our country engage in.'

'To those journalists who have not won today - you are no less a winner in the game of life for yours is a noble profession,' he added.