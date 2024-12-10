Two months on, Mizoram yet to appoint State Human Rights Commission chairman, members

Nearly two months after the Mizoram Government announced the establishment of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), the process to appoint its chairman and two members remains incomplete.

A Home Department official said that the selection committee tasked with recommending candidates for the SHRC is yet to finalise its choices. The committee's recommendations will be submitted to the government for final approval.

The SHRC was officially constituted on October 11, following a decision by the Council of Ministers on October 3. According to the notification, the Commission will function under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, with its headquarters in Aizawl.

The SHRC will consist of a chairman, two members, and 13 support staff, for whom posts have been created, and recruitment is under way.

The establishment of the SHRC was prompted by a Gauhati High Court directive after years of government delays. On September 6, the Court granted the Mizoram Government a final two-month deadline to set up the Commission, warning of penalties and potential contempt proceedings if the deadline was missed.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Michael Zothankhuma, expressed dissatisfaction with the State's lack of progress, observing that while posts had been sanctioned, progress remained only on paper.

