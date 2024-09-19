Two minor girls from Cachar abducted, molested in Mizoram; accused absconding

Silchar, Sept 19: Amidst rising concerns over crimes against women in Assam, two minor girls were allegedly abducted and molested by two youth in the Cachar district.

According to a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the victims' families, the girls, residents of the Lailapur area in the Dholai constituency, were abducted on September 17.

One of the girls, a 15-year-old, was allegedly molested by the youth, who are currently on the run, police sources said.

The accused allegedly used a car (AS11-Z-6366) to take the minors to a location in the neighbouring state of Mizoram.

The FIR detailed that the girls were confined in a room in Mizoram before being abandoned in the Channighat area in Narsingpur Tehsil. Once the family became aware of the situation, they sought police assistance to locate the girls.

Authorities have revealed that one of the accused is a repeat offender who has received prior warnings from the police. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and an investigation is currently underway.

In light of this incident, police sources indicate a troubling trend in the region, reporting an average of at least 10 cases of molestation each month, many involving suspects currently undergoing trial in court.

This incident has sent shockwaves through the area, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced safety measures.

As the investigation unfolds, community leaders are urging heightened vigilance and stronger preventive measures to safeguard women and minors in the region.

Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has expressed deep concerns on the incident calling for the accused’s immediate arrest.

Mithun Nath, Silchar Bibhag Sampadak of VHP, claimed that, in the past 10 days, at least 7 such cases of crime against minors were reported in Cachar and that “is a matter of grave concern”. “The VHP will not be silent on the issue,” he added.