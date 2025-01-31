Two men arrested by Manipur Police for extorting money in Imphal area

Imphal, Jan. 31: Manipur Police on Thursday arrested two active cadres of an organisation named Volunteers Welfare Fund from Sagolband Tera area, police said.

They were identified as Yumlembam Khelen Singh (40) and Huidrom Langambam Singh (30) and were involved in extortion of money in Imphal area.

Two mobile phone, one lock and key, and one Demand Note were recovered from them.

Meanwhile, security forces during search operations at the foothills of Chairel Khunou hill under Wangoo police station in Kakching district recovered huge cache of arms and ammunitions.

One assault rifle, one 9 mm pistol with empty magazine, one IED 5kg (approx.), two .36 HE Grenades, one Smoke Shell (CS), one Tear Smoke Grenade, one PEK Stick with fuse & detonator, one wire 3 meters (approx.), two nos. of .303 empty case, one no. of Blank Cartridge, one Helmet, one BP Vest, one pair of Jungle Boots and other miscellaneous items were also recovered during the operations.

Additionally, search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

During the search operation, one assault rifle, one 9mm pistol with empty magazine, one IED 5kg (approx.), two numbers of .36 HE grenades, one smoke shell (CS), one tear smoke grenade, one PEK stick with fuse and detonator, one wire 3 meters (approx.), two no of .303 empty case, and other articles.