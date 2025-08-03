Two Manipur students stabbed in Delhi; three held, one accused absconding

New Delhi, August 3: Two students from Manipur sustained serious injuries after being stabbed by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Delhi’s Vijay Nagar locality during the early hours of July 31.

Delhi Police have since arrested two men and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the attack, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Krishna and Krishna Kashyap.

The victims, identified as Zerry and Shepherd, both hailing from Manipur and currently studying in Delhi, were purchasing water from a shop around 4 am when they were approached by four individuals on motorcycles.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh, a quarrel broke out, during which one of the attackers stabbed Zerry in the abdomen and Shepherd in the rear.

A friend accompanying the victims immediately rushed them to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

Following the registration of a case at the Model Town Police Station, a special investigation team was formed. The police team examined CCTV footage, traced call detail records, and mobilised local intelligence to identify the attackers.

Both arrested individuals have no prior criminal record. During interrogation, the trio allegedly admitted to their involvement in the attack.

Meanwhile, police are still working to identify and apprehend the fourth accused, who remains at large.

