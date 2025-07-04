Two live bombs disposed by IAF in Arunachal village

Itanagar, July 4: Two live bombs discovered in Rigyu village under the Dollungmukh Circle of Kamle district were safely disposed of on Thursday by a specialized team of the Indian Air Force (IAF), a senior officer said.

The controlled disposal operation was carried out between 10.30 am and 12 noon under the direct supervision of Dollungmukh Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Nabam Tarang, in the presence of personnel from the Dollungmukh Police Station.

The live bombs were discovered on May 26, 2025, in an area just a few kilometres from the IAF Dolum Firing Range.

Later, the Dollungmukh administration, supported by the local police, cordoned off the site to ensure the safety of residents living in the vicinity.