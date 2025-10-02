Two killed, three injured as landslide hits construction site in Arunachal's Tirap

Itanagar, Oct 2: Two labourers were killed and three others injured when a landslide struck a construction site in Lapnan Village, Tirap district, on Wednesday.

Tirap District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Emily Tingkhatra said the incident occurred around 11:30 am when earth cutting at the site triggered the landslide, burying the workers under debris.

Rescue teams from Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force, and the State Disaster Response Force rushed to the site to carry out the operation. While three labourers were rescued, two could not be saved.

The deceased were identified as Pangkai Sankioam (25) and Jaong Pansa (18), both residents of Kamhua Noksa village in Longding district.

The rescued labourers, Panpho Pansa, Phongoi Pansa, and Chingngam Pansa, were immediately referred to Dibrugarh in neighbouring Assam for treatment.

Taking to social media on Wednesday night, Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his gratitude to the Assam Rifles personnel and locals for their swift response.

“Your immediate action and teamwork saved lives in the face of immense danger. Special thanks to the troops who risked their lives to rescue those trapped under the debris, and to the villagers whose timely support proved invaluable,” he posted.

Khandu also extended condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

“Our thoughts are with the families of the two labourers who lost their lives. Also wishing speedy recovery to the three rescued labourers under medical care. May this remind us all to remain vigilant during continuous rainfall and landslide-prone conditions,” the post read.

