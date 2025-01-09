Two KCP cadres arrested in Manipur; arms cache seized in separate ops

Imphal, Jan 9: Security forces in Manipur achieved significant breakthroughs on Wednesday, arresting two active cadres of the banned KCP-Taibangnganba group and recovering a cache of arms and ammunition in separate operations.

The arrests occurred in the Langmeidong area of Kakching District, where police apprehended Mayanglambam Sanathoi Singh (30) and Sanasam Suraj Singh (27).

Both individuals were allegedly involved in extortion activities targeting the Sugnu, Chairel, and Kakching Khunou areas.

The security forces also seized two mobile phones and a four-wheeler vehicle from their possession before handing them over to the local police for further legal proceedings.

In a separate operation, a joint team of state and central forces conducted search operations in vulnerable areas of the Kangpokpi district, recovering a significant cache of arms and ammunition.













The recovery included a 5.56 Heckler & Koch G3 rifle with a magazine, a .32 pistol with a magazine, a 9 mm pistol with a magazine, 10 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, a single-barrel rifle, and two tube launchers.

The weapons were found at Saheibung Peak and Zero Point-Kotzim Road under the jurisdiction of New Keithelmanbi Police Station.The recovered items have been handed over to the local police for further investigation, according to officials.

As part of ongoing efforts to ensure regional safety, 109 security checkpoints have been installed across Manipur’s hill and valley districts, further bolstering law enforcement measures.