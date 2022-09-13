Two including woman arrested for child trafficking in Itanagar

Itanagar, Sept 13: The Itanagar Police has arrested two persons, including a woman, for their alleged involvement in child trafficking and rescued a 4-month-old baby from them, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

According to Itanagar Capital Complex SP Jimmy Chiram, the arrested accused lady, Anu Wangsa, is a known drug peddler who was held last year on drug possession charges, and the man Badal Natung (47) is her associate.

As per the complaint, the biological mother had borrowed some money from Badal Natung. When she failed to return the money, the accused, after knowing she was pregnant, induced her to give the baby to him after birth. The accused alongwith one Anu Wangsa used to lure her with drugs and extra money.

And after the delivery of the baby, they took the baby from her possession. However, she did not refuse due to fear. The baby, four-month-old when reported, is in the custody of Badal Natung and Anu Wangsa, the SP said.

Upon receipt of the complaint, a case under Section 370(3)/34 of the Indian Penal Code read with Section 80 and 81 of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, 2015 was registered at Itanagar Police Station and an investigation was launched by forming a special team.

Without losing time, Chiram said, the police team along with Childline Itanagar rescued the trafficked child and arrested the accused Badal Natung from his residence in Donyi Polo road, Itanagar and co-accused Anu Wangsa from Chimpu Tinali near here.

The infant was produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Itanagar and upon its direction, handed over to the NGO Oju Welfare Association (which runs a 'Shishu Greh' and a crèche at Naharlagun) for the baby's safe custody.

CWC, Itanagar Chairperson Likha Asha and Oju Welfare Association Chairperson Ratan Anya with teams from Childline and WHL provided critical support in ensuring safety of the infant, the SP said.