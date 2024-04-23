Two INC polling agents threatened during repoll in Manipur

Imphal, April 23: Two polling agents of INC candidate Dr Angomcha Bimol Akoijam were allegedly threatened on Monday as a fresh poll was held at 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency.

Speaking at Congress Bhavan just after the completion of the fresh poll in 11 polling stations on Monday, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) working president Kh Devabrata said that two polling agents of Moirangkampu Sajeb Upper Primary School (Khurai AC) and S Ibobi Primary School, Khurai Sajor Leikai (Khurai AC), were threatened by some persons.

In one incident, INC polling agent Ajitkumar was called from a mobile phone (8131063440) and threatened, saying, "You may eat your last meal, so eat what you want," Devabrata said.

In another incident, Ningthoujam Sheetalaxhmi was acting as a Congress agent at the S. Ibobi Primary School polling station. She, too, was threatened through her family members, the leader said.

Devabrata informed that MPCC has lodged a written complaint with the RO in connection with the incidents.

The authorities are expected to look into the matter and book all the culprits at the earliest, he said.

He accused the BJP of resorting to the most extreme and ugliest forms of malpractice in this Lok Sabha election.

Apart from poll rigging, booth capture, and destruction of EVMs, the BJP threatened even polling agents. Employing armed henchmen, the BJP unleashed widespread violence and inflicted injuries on many people, he alleged.

Highlighting all these malpractices and disruptions, MPCC lodged a complaint with the relevant authority seeking a fresh poll at 36 polling stations in Inner Manipur PC and 11 polling stations in Outer Manipur PC.

However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) came out with a notification for a fresh poll at only 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur constituency.