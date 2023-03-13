Two held with suspected brown sugar in Manipur

Imphal, March 13: Manipur’s Tengnoupal district police have arrested two persons along with suspected brown sugar weighing around 8 kilograms in two different incidents,according to reports available here.

According to police sources, altogether 72 soap cases of suspected to be brown sugar weighing around 2.987kilogram was seized from one numberless auto-rickshaw driven by one Seiminlal Baite (29) son of Holkhai Baite of Mongjang village near Khudengthabi under Tengnoupal district at Tengnoupal Police Station Check post located about 70 km south of Imphal around 8.45 this morning.



The driver of the numberless auto-rickshaw along with the drugs and vehicle was handed over to Tengnoupal Police Station for further legal actions,police added.



On March 7, the Tengnoupal police arrested one Thangminlal Baite (23) son of Janglun Baite of Moreh Ward no 1 along with 150 soap cases of brown sugar containing over 6 kilograms of brown sugar, four bundles of WY(World is Yours) tablets weighing over 4 kgs from Eshingkhong near Chahmol Village along National Highway 102.



Thangminlal reportedly brought the drugs in an unregistered white Tata Xenon,it said adding that the arrested person has been handed over to Tengnoupal police station along with the seized drugs.



Meanwhile, 48.8 acres of poppy plantation was destroyed at different villages- Chongjang,Songbem, M Ngamneh (Tolthang hill range) and Natjang hill range of Kangpokpi on March 7,8 and 9, another informed source claimed.