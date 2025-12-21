Two held in East Jaintia Hills IED blast, police uncover HNLC-linked plot

Shillong, Dec 21: The East Jaintia Hills district police have arrested two persons in connection with the IED blast at Shymplong village in Meghalaya on December 18, even as investigations revealed a wider conspiracy involving a member of the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).

The arrested accused have been identified as Richard Suchen (31) and Pynshaitbor Syih (45), both residents of Shymplong village in the district.

According to investigators, Smiki Tongper, a resident of Shymplong village, planned and executed the IED blast in coordination with the two arrested accused and an unidentified member of the banned HNLC.

Police further said that Tongper is also an accused in Khliehriat Women Police Station (case No. 45(09)23) under Sections 376(3) IPC read with Sections 3(a)/4 of the POCSO Act.

During searches conducted at his house and compound, police recovered and seized several illegal items, including three rolls of safety fuse and two small safety fuses, three detonators and six empty detonator caps, gunpowder, 82 small splinters, one country-made rifle, two BAOFENG handsets, and five additional fuses.

Meanwhile, East Jaintia Hills district police has launched a manhunt for Tongper. At the time of filing this report, the accused is reportedly absconding.

The arrests come just days after an IED blast on the night of December 18 at the Dhar Company premises in Shymplong village under Narpuh area of the district.

“A water tanker was damaged and the driver was slightly injured in the blast,” East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police, Vikash Kumar said.

Police registered a case under the Terrorist Act, Section 113 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with other sections of the BNS and the Explosive Substances Act.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the IED was made using commercial-grade gelatin. “We are, however, waiting for the forensic report to get more details about the explosive used,” the SP added.

While it could not be independently verified, the HNLC claimed that the targeted company belonged to Deputy Chief Minister and Cabinet Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar.

The banned outfit later claimed responsibility for the blast and issued a warning to “Hynniewtrep politicians”, stating that disobedience would lead to severe consequences and the downfall of their businesses.

Police earlier informed that further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend other persons linked to the incident and to dismantle the network involved in the IED attack.