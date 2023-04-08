Two from Mizoram arrested with gold bars worth over Rs 8 crore in West Bengal

Siliguri, Apr 8: Two people were arrested in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district with gold bars worth Rs 8.61 crore, officials said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted a vehicle at Panikauri toll plaza in Fatakpur, they said.

Thirteen gold bars were found in the vehicle that was heading towards Kolkata from Assam, they added.

A man and a woman from Mizoram were arrested from the vehicle, officials said.

An investigation is underway, they said.