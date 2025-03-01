Two-day Nagaland CineFest 2025 kicks off in Kohima, local & national talent in display

Dimapur, Mar 1: The two-day Nagaland CineFest 2025 commenced at the Heritage, Kohima, on Friday, showcasing a diverse range of films highlighting both local and national talents.

The festival was inaugurated by the adviser to the Nagaland Chief Minister, Abu Metha, who is also the chairman of the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland.

The Nagaland Information and Public Relations Department is organising the festival, in association with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the National Film Development Corporation of India, on the theme 'Celebrating Stories, Inspiring Minds.'

Greeting filmmakers, participants, and other stakeholders, Metha said filmmaking is a profession that shows the best of the human mind. He added that filmmakers document today's stories and yesterday's experiences, leaving behind gifts for future generations.

Stating that the dynamics of the film industry in India have completely changed, Metha said the power of social media, OTT platforms, and the digitalisation of the world have democratised the film industry, allowing filmmakers and content creators to reach every corner of the globe within a short time.

Noting that Nagaland, in the past decades, was known for all the wrong reasons, like violence, insurgency, instability, and social turmoil, Metha stressed that "our stories" and the journey to the dreams and aspirations of the Naga people must be told in a different narrative.

Joint Secretary, Information and Public Relations, Kusa Fithu expressed the hope that the Nagaland CineFest 2025 would not only entertain but also help educate and inspire emerging and aspiring filmmakers, actors, producers, and film enthusiasts to showcase their work, engage in discussions, and celebrate the art of filmmaking.

The first day of the festival featured masterclasses on the evolution of film editing: 'Cinema to Digital Age'—a historical journey through major editing innovations by Moses Mark, Singapore, and 'Nagaland, New Horizons' by Bendang Walling.

Another highlight of the day was CineConnect—a conversation with Bendang Walling, LC Sekhose, Khrievilie Suohumvu, Kikru Neikha, and Mr. Smile.

Eleison (Have Mercy), directed by Raymond Colney (Mizoram), Chanchisoa (Expectations), directed by Elvachisa Sangma (Meghalaya), and Paper Airplanes, directed by Moses Marks (Singapore), were screened on the first day of the festival.





By

Bhadra Gogoi