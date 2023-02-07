Two day-long Assam-Mizoram Border Festival concludes

Hailakandi, Feb 7: The two day-long Assam-Mizoram Border Festival concluded today at Abhijit Nag Mini Stadium in Manipur of Hailakandi district.

The deputy commissioners of Hailakandi district of Assam and Kolasib district of Mizoram, Nisarg Hivare and John LT Sanga while interacting with the media persons hoped that this festival will strengthen the spirit of unity, brotherhood, co-existence. The cultural assimilation and economic activities will go up between the two states. The steps taken by the chief ministers of both Assam and Mizoram is praiseworthy, they added. They said that both the states will come in an amicable solution on border issues and negotiation is on for good settlement. It is expected that the border ties with the neighbouring states will be more strengthened through organising such festival with the slogan 'May Peace and Brotherhood Prevail', they added.

Hailakandi superintendent of police Nabaneet Mahanta, MLA of Katlicherra Suzam Uddin Laskar also addressed the festival.

It can be mentioned here that the state government last year planned to organise three border festivals in Assam and other two places are Kaziranga and Tezpur.

DC Nisharg Hivare inaugurated the festival on Monday morning through hoisting the flag.

The exhibition cum sale and display of various local products of SHGs and other line departments of Hailakandi district, demonstration of departmental programmes under various schemes, book fair and loan mela were also organised on the occasion.

Various cultural items like Bihu Dance, bamboo dance of Mizos, Jhumoor etc were also performed.

A friendly exhibition football match between the players of Hailakandi and Kolasib also played in the evening where Kolasib defeated Hailakandi by the margin of 2-1 goals.