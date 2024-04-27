Two CRPF personnel killed in insurgent attack in Manipur

Manipur, April 27: Two CRPF personnel were killed and two others were injured in a suspected insurgent attack in the early hours of April 27 in Manipur's Bishnupur district.

According to sources, suspected Kuki militants are believed to be responsible for the attack that resulted in the deaths of two CRPF personnel, including a sub-inspector.

The deceased, identified as CRPF sub-inspector N Sarkar and head constable Arup Saini, were from the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 128 Battalion stationed at Naranseina.

Additionally, two other personnel, Jadav Das and Aftab Hussain, were injured in the incident.

It's been disclosed that Kuki armed groups purportedly launched a bomb towards a Meitei village, but it landed inside the outpost of B/128 Battalion CRPF at Narensena.

The two injured personnel have been transferred to RIMS hospital for further medical care.

Narensena in Bishnupur is a village situated adjacent to Kuki villages, with bunkers constructed on both sides. The area has witnessed several incidents of conflict since the onset of ethnic violence.