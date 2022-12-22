84 years of service to the nation
North East

Two cadres of banned outfits held in Arunachal

By PTI

Itanagar, Dec 22: Security forces in Arunachal Pradesh have apprehended one cadre each of the United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) and NSCN (K-YA) from the state's Tirap and Longding districts, the police said.

In a joint operation, the Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles and the Tirap Police arrested a cadre of the banned ULFA (I) outfit from Noglo village in Tirap district.

The cadre has been identified as self-styled sergeant Biju Bagti, a resident of Dibrugarh in Assam, the officer said, adding that he hailed from the outfit's Hachi camp in Myanmar, a police officer said

In another operation on Tuesday, the Assam Rifles and the Longding district police nabbed a self-styled corporal of the NSCN (K-YA) from Wakka.

A pistol, Chinese grenade and other ammunition were recovered from his possession of the outlawed outfit's cadre, police sources said.

The arrested cadre, Lonpho Gangsa, is a resident of Longoi village in Myanmar, they said.

PTI


