Two BSF posts to be renamed after soldiers martyred during Operation Sindoor

Imphal, May 16: The Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary on Thursday announced that two Border Out Posts of the force will be named after Sub Inspector Md Imteyaz and Constable (GD) Deepak Chingakham who were killed in cross-border shelling by Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

Chawdhary announced this after laying a wreath at the Amar Prahari memorial at the BS Headquarters in Jammu in remembrance of the fallen soldiers.

The BSF said both bravehearts attained martyrdom, braving the adversary's fire and shelling to their border outpost during Operation Sindoor.

Chawdhary also commended the unwavering courage, bravery, steadfast dedication, and invaluable contributions of the BSF soldiers to Operation Sindoor.

The DG also highlighted that the BSF women troopers fought bravely against the enemy in testing times. He also visited Army Hospital in Jammu and enquired about those who were injured.

On Tuesday, Chingakham’s mortal remains reach Manipur and the braveheart was honoured for his valour.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla paid tributes to Chingakham (25), who succumbed to injuries sustained in cross-border firing by Pakistan, while on duty at the international border in Jammu’s RS Pura sector on May 10.

Governor Bhalla was accompanied by the state Chief Secretary PK Singh, DGP Manipur Rajiv Singh and state Security advisor Kulediep Singh during wreath laying ceremony which was held at Bir Tikendrajit International airport on Tuesday.

Lok Sabha MPs Bimol Akoijam, Maharaj Leishemba Sanajaoba, former Union minister Dr RK Ranjan Singh and Congress MLAs Okram Surjakumar, K Ranjit,BJP MLA Kh Ibomcha also present on the occasion.

Deepak, a resident of Yairipok Mathak Leikai, Imphal East, joined BSF as a constable in 2021. He is survived by his father, mother and one brother. Deepak's Father Bonbihari (58) and his brother Naoba (20) were present at the wreath laying ceremony at Imphal airport