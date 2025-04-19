Two women from Bangladesh detained from Agartala railway station en route to Mumbai

Agartala, April 19: In a joint security operation, two Bangladeshi women were detained at Agartala Railway Station on Thursday night while allegedly attempting to travel illegally to Mumbai via Kolkata. The operation was carried out by the Border Security Force (BSF), the Government Railway Police (GRP) unit of Tripura Police, and other intelligence agencies based on a tip-off.

The detainees have been identified as Nadiya Akter Mim (19) from Barisal district and Rupali Akter (34) from Manikganj district in Bangladesh. According to police sources, both women had entered Indian territory illegally and were planning to settle in Mumbai.

“We received specific intelligence regarding the movement of foreign nationals and acted swiftly to detain them at the railway station. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed that their destination was Mumbai, and they were planning to reach there via Kolkata,” said Tapas Das, Officer-in-Charge of Agartala Government Railway Police Station.

Upon searching their belongings, the authorities recovered multiple mobile phones, including two high-end iPhones, several broken handsets, and a mix of Indian and Bangladeshi currency.

“We suspect the devices were being used to communicate with agents who helped them cross the border,” Das added.

The women revealed names of two Bangladeshi nationals—Selim and Suman—who allegedly facilitated their illegal entry into India. Efforts are underway to trace these individuals and verify their communication history through seized phone data.

A case has been registered against the two women under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Indian Passport Act, and the Foreigners Act. Further interrogation and investigation are ongoing to unearth any larger human trafficking or illegal immigration network.

The incident has raised concerns over the porous border areas and the growing trend of illegal immigration through Tripura into mainland India.