Two Assam Rifles personnel killed, five injured in Manipur’s Bishnupur ambush

Imphal, Sept 20: Two Assam Rifles personnel were killed and five others injured in an ambush carried out by suspected militants in Bishnupur district on Friday evening.

The armed militants attacked a convoy of 33 Assam Rifles travelling in a mini truck from the Imphal side to Bishnupur at Nambol Sabal Leikai under the Nambol Police Station around 5.50 pm, sources said. The injured jawans have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Meanwhile, additional security forces have rushed to the site for investigation. No armed group has claimed responsibility for the attack till the filing of this report.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has strongly condemned the incident.

“The Governor expressed profound grief and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the martyred soldiers, acknowledging their unwavering courage and dedication in protecting the nation,” stated a press release issued by the Raj Bhavan here. “He further conveyed prayers for the speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries in the incident,” it added.

The Governor reaffirmed that such heinous acts of violence would not be tolerated under any circumstances, warning that they would be met with the strongest resolve to safeguard peace and stability in the region, the release further stated.

Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh has also expressed shock over the incident. In a post on X, he wrote, “I am deeply shaken to hear about the ambush on our brave 33 Assam Rifles personnel at Nambol Sabal Leikai. The loss of two jawans and injuries to several others is a cruel blow to us all. My deepest condolences to the families of the fallen and prayers for the quick recovery of the injured. Their courage and sacrifice will remain in our hearts forever. The perpetrators of this heinous act must face the harshest punishment.”

Biren Singh later visited the RIMS Hospital here, where the injured Assam Rifles personnel are undergoing treatment.





