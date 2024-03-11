Two arrested in Shillong IED blast, probe underway

Shillong, Mar 11: The Meghalaya police on Monday arrested two individuals allegedly linked to the IED blast that occurred at the Syndicate Bus Station near Hairjan Colony.

The two persons arrested are: Ebakorda Nongpluh (26) from West Jaintia Hills and Tarson Lymba (58) from West Jaintia Hills. Nongpluh was arrested from the state capital and Lymba was arrested from Dawki, a town along the Indo-Bangla border.



Reportedly, Lymba is the disciplinary secretary of Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF) and a senior member of the organization. Both the accused were arrested on Sunday night.



Last Saturday night, an IED kept inside a tin container exploded that injured one person Lakhan Singh at the Syndicate Bus Station near Hairjan Colony and shattered windows panes of nearby houses.



East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Rituraj Ravi said the police are looking out for more people involved in the blast. “We are trying to get everyone involved. All those who planned, executed and abetted the crime. The investigation is on,” Ravi said.



On the one lakh reward for information leading to arrest of those involved, the SP said the reward still stands and anyone who provides information their identity would not be revealed.



Meanwhile, HNYF President Sadon Blah met the SP over the arrest of Lymba. He said Lymba is a senior member of the organization and there is no way he would be involved in such activities.



Blah said the police seem to be “victimizing NGOs” and termed the development as unacceptable. Nonetheless he added that HNYF would await the police investigation and then decide further on what steps ought to be taken.

