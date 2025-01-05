Police arrest two in murder of migrant worker in Arunachal's Papum Pare

Two accused have been arrested in connection with a murder of a woman who was a migrant worker in Papum Pare district, of Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing reporters, Papum Pare SP Taru Gusar said that the 24-year-old victim was employed as a house- keeping staff at a construction site in Lekhi.

Reportedly, the partially buried body of the woman was discovered on December 27, near an under-construction building.

"The body was discovered after locals noticed unusual earth filling at the site. Upon inspection, the police found a red woollen cloth, which led them to the victim's body. Initial observations indicated strangulation, as a piece of blue cloth was tied around her neck," the SP said.

During the investigation, the police traced the victim's last call on December 26 to a phone number registered to a 38-year-old migrant worker employed at a local construction site.

Eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage confirmed his presence with the victim on the night of the crime. Following the incident, the worker fled the area and was later tracked to Hosur, Tamil Nadu, where he had recently started working as a security guard.

On January 3, a team of Arunachal Pradesh Police, with the assistance of the Tamil Nadu Police, arrested the suspect.

He was remanded to police custody for four days for further questioning, according to the SP. Additionally, a 28-year-old man, seen with the accused on the night of the incident, was also apprehended and is currently in custody.

The SP said that while a murder case has been registered, the possibility of sexual assault is also being investigated. Forensic and postmortem examination reports are awaited to determine further charges, he added.





With inputs from news agency