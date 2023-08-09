Two army jawans die in East Sikkim

Guwahati, Aug 9: In a tragic incident two army jawans were killed on Tuesday in the line of duty in East Sikkim.
As per reports the army jawans died during their operational duty while driving a vehicle.
The deceased jawans have been identified as Naik Parve Kishore and Havaldar S Maity.
Following the incident The Indian Army offered condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased jawans in a statement.
