North East

Two army jawans die in East Sikkim

By The Assam Tribune
Two army jawans die in East Sikkim
Guwahati, Aug 9: In a tragic incident two army jawans were killed on Tuesday in the line of duty in East Sikkim.

As per reports the army jawans died during their operational duty while driving a vehicle.

The deceased jawans have been identified as Naik Parve Kishore and Havaldar S Maity.

Following the incident The Indian Army offered condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased jawans in a statement.



The Assam Tribune


