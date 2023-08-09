Two army jawans die in East Sikkim

Guwahati, Aug 9: In a tragic incident two army jawans were killed on Tuesday in the line of duty in East Sikkim.

As per reports the army jawans died during their operational duty while driving a vehicle.

The deceased jawans have been identified as Naik Parve Kishore and Havaldar S Maity.

Following the incident The Indian Army offered condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased jawans in a statement.





Lt Gen RP Kalita, #ArmyCdrEC & All Ranks express deepest condolences on the sad demise of Hav S Maity & Nk Parve Kishore in the line of duty while driving a vehicle during operational duty in East Sikkim. #IndianArmy stands firm with the bereaved families.@adgpi@SpokespersonMoD… pic.twitter.com/t8sbOzom12 — EasternCommand_IA (@easterncomd) August 8, 2023



