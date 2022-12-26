Two African Colobus monkey and one crocodile seized from Assam Mizoram border

Silchar, Dec 26: Mizoram Police on Sunday seized three exotic animals from Assam Mizoram border.

As per sources, the animals seized were probably smuggled through the border areas. The Mizoram-Assam route has become the hotbed for smugglers to transport exotic animals.

Three animals were seized by the police at Saifai police station in Kolasib district on the Assam-Mizoram border. The recued animals comprises of two African Colobus monkey and a crocodile.

The arrested identified as Zakir Hussain Barbhuyan, resident of Rajnagar in Dhalai Bhaga Bazar in Cachar district was transporting the animals in a vehicle which has been seized by the police.

The police informed that further investigations are being carried out to unravel the source and destination of the animals.