North East

Two African Colobus monkey and one crocodile seized from Assam Mizoram border

By The Assam Tribune
Two African Colobus monkey and one crocodile seized from Assam Mizoram border
Silchar, Dec 26: Mizoram Police on Sunday seized three exotic animals from Assam Mizoram border.

As per sources, the animals seized were probably smuggled through the border areas. The Mizoram-Assam route has become the hotbed for smugglers to transport exotic animals.

Three animals were seized by the police at Saifai police station in Kolasib district on the Assam-Mizoram border. The recued animals comprises of two African Colobus monkey and a crocodile.

The arrested identified as Zakir Hussain Barbhuyan, resident of Rajnagar in Dhalai Bhaga Bazar in Cachar district was transporting the animals in a vehicle which has been seized by the police.

The police informed that further investigations are being carried out to unravel the source and destination of the animals.

