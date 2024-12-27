Two active KCP-PWG members arrested in Manipur

Guwahati, Dec 27: Manipur police have arrested two active members of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) from Imphal West district who were involved in extortion, a police statement on Friday informed.

The arrested duo have been identified as Md Imtiaz Khan and Irengbam Gulapi Singh.

Reportedly, the two militants involved in extortion activities were arrested from the Awang Wanagai Lamkhai area of the district on Thursday, the statement said.

According to the statement, they were involved in extortion activities from various brick farms, schools, and oil pumps in the Pangei and Khongampat areas (in the Imphal East district) and a health centre at Sekmai (in the Imphal West district).

Following the arrest, two mobile handsets and other items were seized from their possession.

Earlier on December 17, Manipur Police arrested eight cadres of the proscribed militant outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) (KCP-PWG) in connection with the killing of two migrant labourers from Bihar in Kakching district.

The arrests were made during large-scale operations following the gruesome incident, which occurred on the evening of December 14 near Keirak.

According to a police statement, the operation commenced after the armed miscreants fatally attacked the two labourers. The victims, who were non-locals, were shot dead, sparking outrage.





